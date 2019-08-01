Abhi Pragya's meet off for a business deal in KumKum Bhagya

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of KumKum Bhagya is high on drama as Abhi and Pragya haven’t yet met and their two daughter’ along don’t get along and now very soon Abhi and Pragya will have a faceoff with each other.



In the previous episode, it was seen that that Abhi and Pragya have started texting each other without knowing their real identity.



And Abhi and Pragya are enjoying this fun phase of texting, and now Abhi finally decides to meet Prachi’s mother with an aim to discuss business.



Abhi will invite Sarla and Pragya to a restaurant to discuss more on catering plan.



Pragya too accompanies Sarla to meet Abhi. Now it would be really interesting to see if this time around Abhi and Pragya get to meet each other.



Will Abhi and Pragya finally come face to face? Or will their meet get delayed all the more.