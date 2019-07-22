News

Abhi to question Rhea over Prachi's drug scandal in Kumkum Bhagya

22 Jul 2019 07:48 PM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kunkum Bhagya is high on drama. Abhi and Pragya haven’t yet come face to face, and their children also aren’t getting along with one another. Moreover, Rhea has framed Prachi in a drug scandal.

In the upcoming episode, Abhi and Pragya are hunting for a clue to prove Prachi innocent in the drug peddling case.

Meanwhile, Abhi gets a big clue that Nishant helped Rhea in trapping Prachi in the drug case.

Abhi gets into action mode to hatch the truth and Rhea and Nishant’s connection.

In addition, Pragya also begs Rhea to help her find the real culprit.

Abhi takes strict action against Rhea when he finally comes to know her involvement in drug scandal.

It will be interesting to see if Abhi and Pragya manage to save Prachi.

