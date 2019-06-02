News

Abhi refuses to accept Pragya in Kumkum Bhagya

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 Jun 2019 10:09 AM

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Zee TV's popular daily Kumkum Bhagya is gearing up for new twists and drama.

Abhi and Pragya's destiny has brought them together again after 20 long years.

Dasi even asks Abhi to bring Pragya home.

However, Abhi takes a shocking decision. He tells Dasi that he will not accept Pragya back in his life.

Abhi tells Dasi that although he was happy to meet Pragya, he also remembers that Pragya considers him responsible for Kiara's death.

Thus, he cannot stay with her.

It will be interesting to see whether Abhi sticks to this decision.

Tags > Vin Rana, Ruchi Savarn, and Shikha Singh, Zee TV, Kumkum Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya Spoiler, Kumkum Bhagya Written Update, Leena Jumani, Mishal Raheja, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Naina Singh, Mughda Chapekar, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Jay Soni
Jay Soni
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Pearl V Puri
Pearl V Puri
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Deepika Singh
Deepika Singh
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander

past seven days