Abhi refuses to accept Pragya in Kumkum Bhagya

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Zee TV's popular daily Kumkum Bhagya is gearing up for new twists and drama.



Abhi and Pragya's destiny has brought them together again after 20 long years.



Dasi even asks Abhi to bring Pragya home.



However, Abhi takes a shocking decision. He tells Dasi that he will not accept Pragya back in his life.



Abhi tells Dasi that although he was happy to meet Pragya, he also remembers that Pragya considers him responsible for Kiara's death.



Thus, he cannot stay with her.



It will be interesting to see whether Abhi sticks to this decision.