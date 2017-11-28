Abhi’s life in danger; gets bitten by snake in Kumkum Bhagya

Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya (Balaji Telefilms) has regained its top spot in terms of ratings.

The chemistry between Pragya (Sriti Jha) and Abhi (Shabbir Ahluwalia), and the way Pragya has always saved her husband has kept the audience glued to television. The concept of Abhi’s enemies putting his life in danger and Pragya turning as his rescuer has always worked for the show.

The viewers have already seen the entry of Abhi’s mystery enemy, Simonika in the show. While Simonika has fooled Pragya to become Abhi’s PA, she is trying all ways to kill him. After her failed attempts of electrocuting Abhi, Simonika will now proceed with her fatal plans.

As per a source, in the coming episodes, Simonika's plans to kill Abhi will intensify. In the upcoming track, Simonika will release a poisonous snake in the Mehra mansion. The snake will bite Abhi leaving him unconscious. As luck would have it, Pragya will see Abhi getting bit and falling on the floor. A loyal wife, Pragya, without thinking much, will start sucking the poison out of Abhi’s body.

Pragya will manage to save him but what will happen to her? Well, this is something the viewers will get to know once the episode goes on air.

Seems super drama is ahead for the viewers!