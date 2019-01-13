News

Abhi’s new mission in Kumkum Bhagya

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Jan 2019 09:04 AM

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s popular show Kumkum Bhagya has kept its audiences glued with its interesting plots.

The show has managed to be in Top 10 Indian television shows in terms of TRPs, almost since the time it began.

In the recent episodes, Purab and Disha are in King’s house in disguise to find out about his and Pragya’s marriage.

TellyChakkar recently reported about Abhi getting to know that King and Pragya are not married to each other (read here: Kumkum Bhagya: Purab-Disha disguise to reveal King-Pragya’s secret).

Now that Abhi knows that Pragya is not married to King and that Kiara is his daughter, he tries hard to win Pragya back in his life.

During Neha’s Mehendi ceremony, he tries different tactics in order to win her heart.

It seems like much fun and romance are in store for the audiences.

Are you excited to watch this sequence? Hit the comments section below.

Tags > Kumkum Bhagya, Zee TV, TRP, Shabbir Ahluwalia, Sriti Jha, TellyChakkar, Spoiler Alert,

past seven days