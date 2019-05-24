Abhi to slap Rhea in Kumkum Bhagya

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kumkum Bhagya has seen a lot of drama revolving around Abhi and Pragya meeting after many years.

Abhi has met with a major accident at the construction site. Pragya has him admitted at the hospital and arranges for blood for him.

In the upcoming episode, Abhi comes home and learns about Rhea’s misdeeds of falsely accusing Prachi after she had poisoned the food to spoil Prachi’s reputation.

Abhi confronts Rhea in front of the whole family, and she has no option but to apologize for what happened.

Abhi does not like the fact that his daughter was instrumental in ruining the image of another girl. He reprimands Rhea, asks her to behave herself, and even slaps her.

Rhea is in tears after this.

It will be interesting to see how their relationship progresses after this.