Abhi smartly exposes Rhea and evil Nishant to save Prachi's dignity in KumKum Bhagya

01 Aug 2019

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kumkum Bhagya is high on drama. Abhi and Pragya have not yet met. Meanwhile, Rhea hates Prachi and wants to destroy her.

She even used her friend Nishant to plant drugs in Prachi's purse and had her put behind bars.

In the upcoming episode, Abhi and Vikram investigate the matter and come across Nishant.

Pragya has gotten Nishant arrested, Abhi decides to confront him.

Abhi interrogates Nishant about who his partner in crime was.

Nishant is then determined to reveal the truth about Rhea to Abhi, but Aaliya is trying hard to save Rhea from getting exposed,

How will Abhi react on knowing about Rhea's actions?

Stay tuned to know.

past seven days