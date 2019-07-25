Abhi turns saviour for Ranbir in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya (Balaji Telefilms) is undoubtedly entertaining viewers by introducing endless twists and turns in the show.



In spite of completing five years, it still manages to rule viewers' hearts and the rating charts.



The ongoing track is high on drama. Abhi and Pragya haven’t yet come face to face, and their children also aren’t getting along with one another. Moreover, Rhea has framed Prachi in a drug scandal. Prachi is thus arrested for peddling drugs. However, Ranbir accepts the crime instead and gets himself arrested in order to bring Prachi out from jail.



In the upcoming episode, Abhi and Pragya are hunting for clues to prove Prachi innocent. Abhi turns a saviour for Ranbir. He gets a big clue that Nishant was involved in trapping Prachi in the drug case.



Abhi gets into action mode to hatch the truth.



Will he succeed?