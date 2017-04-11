Hot Downloads

Abhilash Kumar bags Colors’ Kasam

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Apr 2017 07:00 PM

Colors’ popular drama Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki produced by Balaji Telefilms, is set to welcome a new actor.

The handsome and good looking Abhilash Kumar, who was last seen in Bahu Humari Rajni_Kant has been roped in for the daily.

Abhilash, earlier see in Laut Aao Trisha and Ghayaal 2, will play Rohit, who will be a positive, and happy go lucky kind of a person.

As per sources, Abhilash will be paired opposite Smiley (Chandni Sandhu) and a love track will soon open in the coming episodes.

When we contacted Abhilash, he shared, “After Laut Aao Trisha, this is my comeback on daily shows. I am playing the character of Rohit, who is a very humble, polite and generous person. Hope viewers enjoy watching my performance in the show.”

The actor has begun shooting and his entry will be air soon.

