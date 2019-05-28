Abhimanyu Chaudhary arrested for allegedly attacking an employee of a salon

MUMBAI: Abhimanyu Chaudhary, who is a model and television actor, is in trouble. He along with his friend was arrested for allegedly attacking an employee of a salon with a knife.

According to the media reports, Abhimanyu and his friend went to the salon after the actor's friend accused an employee of the salon of touching her inappropriately.

Shailesh Pasalwad, senior police inspector of Mumbai Police, said, "We have arrested Abhimanyu and his friend and have registered a case against the duo and their woman friend who had called them to the salon.”

According to the reports, one of Abhimanyu's friends called him and said how an employee of the salon allegedly touched her inappropriately while massaging her head. The actor and his friend reached the salon in Lokhandwala. Upon reaching, they started beating the employee and also attacked him with a knife. The CCTV footage shows the duo beating the employee. Take a look below.

The report also stated that Abhimanyu's friend has lodged a complaint against the salon employee.