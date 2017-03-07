Abhinav Kapoor's off screen bond with Tina Philip

TV actor Abhinav Kapoor, who is making his comeback with Star Plus’ Ek Aastha Aisi Bhi (Shoonya Square Productions), shares a special bond with her co-actor Tina Philip.

Abhinav has found sister in actress Tina Philip off screen and they bond like blood siblings in their private life.

"Tina is just like my sister. She owns me like a brother and I'm their whenever she needs me. We are just like family. In fact we go for morning jogging every day. I am very much concern about my health and even concern about my family's health. I want to see them very much fit. So, the way I help them I have started caring about Tina too." Abhinav told in a statement.

Talking about the same Tina quotes, "Abhinav is my brother and family in Mumbai as my family lives in UK. Abhinav has always looked out for me and has made me feel part of his family gatherings, festivals and celebrations. I love his mom's cooked food and she always cares to pack a tiffin box for me. We go for jogging as well when we are not shooting. He makes me run for 2.5 km everyday and keeps me motivated. He takes his role as my brother as professionally as he takes his fitness and work"

Keep up that bond alive!