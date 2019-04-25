News

Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik gear up for their ‘SECOND’ travelogue...

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Apr 2019 08:24 PM
MUMBAI: Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik are made for each other. We are not only in awe of their romantic escapades but also how dedicated they are towards fitness.

And browsing through their social media handle, you would also find myriad pictures of the couple travelling to various places and exploring the nature valleys of destinations in the country and abroad. Abhinav and Rubina started their own musical travelogue and are now all set with their next one, which we hear is once again in an exotic location. But this time around, it’s not an international but an Indian destination.

The last one was beautifully shot in an island in Indonesia, and we are sure this one too is going to be eye candy. While Rubina sings and conceptualizes the entire video, husband Abhinav directs, shoots, and edits it, making them an unbeatable creative team!
