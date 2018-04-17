Abhishek Bajaj roped in for 'Bitti Businesswali'

Mumbai: Actor Abhishek Bajaj has been roped in for upcoming show Bitti Businesswali.

To be aired on &TV, the show is about a girl earning self-respect with financial independence. Abhishek will be seen as a contractor named Mahi.

"It's amazing to get a chance to be a part of Bitti Businesswali. This is a story that needs to be told, it should be heard by every man and woman of our country," Abhishek said in a statement to IANS.

"The intent here is to instigate a change in the way India thinks about women empowerment and financial independence. This is a great team that I am working with and can't wait to see audiences' reaction on the show's concept," he added.

The actor, who got married to Akanksha Jindal last year, was also seen in Santoshi Maa.

(Source: IANS)