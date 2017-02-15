Hot Downloads

News

Abhishek to help Raman get close to Ishita in YHM

By TellychakkarTeam
15 Feb 2017 03:52 PM

The entry of Gulabo (Karan Patel) has spiced up things in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

The Star Plus and Balaji Telefilms’ drama will soon see some entertaining tracks.

Ishita (Divyanka Tripathi), being a working mother, would be left in a difficult state as to who will take care of her daughter Pihu (Ruhanika Dhawan). To solve the crisis, she will hire a nanny.

But sadly for her the nanny will be a difficult person to deal with and would also inflict violence on Pihu. Finding her truth, she will fire her.

And here comes the twist. Gulabo will soon enter her house and ask for a job as a nanny.

But as the saying goes, ‘once bitten twice shy’, Ishita will not be ready to leave her daughter in the presence of a nanny.

This is when Abhishek (Vivek Dahiya) will come in to help Raman get close to Ishita.

Shares a source, “Abhishek will inform Ishita that Gulabo is a very responsible nanny and that he knows of families who have been happy with her work. He will assure her that she would be the best choice for Pihu.”

Ishita will finally relent and get Gulabo aka Raman in her house. Woaaah...finally!!!

Gear up for the exciting track ahead in the show.

We could not reach the actors for a comment.

