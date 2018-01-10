Abhishek Kapur: I haven’t found my kind of girl yet!

Currently seen in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya (Balaji Telefilms) as Sameer Luthra, Abhishek Kapur is one enthusiastic and charismatic actor.

Apart from entertaining us with his stint in the show, he has explored other mediums to exploit his talent in the form of a music single titled, Zaroori Hai, which launched recently. In rendezvous with Abhishek, he mentioned about what keeps him busy these days apart from Kundali Bhagya.

He avers, “I have always believed in experimenting with looks and it is very essential if you are an actor. Infact, on the first of every New Year, I get a photo shoot done too. Apart from that, I am working out for a great body and if people notice, I sport a much softer look now as I have cut my hair shorter.”

Abhishek is a dynamic personality for sure. While there have been rumours floating around about his affair with his current co-star Anjum Fakih among some other colleagues, he clears the air saying, “I have been single from a long time now. Yes, there have been rumours but I can only laugh them off as there is no truth to it. I believe in love and it will happen when it is meant to happen. I haven’t found my kind of girl yet,” he winks.

Talking about working out, Abhishek is a palestrato and here are five tips he has to give out to all the aspiring fitness fanatics:

Eat clean:

You've probably heard of clean eating, but you may not know what it exactly is or how to go about cleaning up your diet. It's about embracing whole foods like vegetables, fruits and whole grains, plus healthy proteins and fats and avoiding highly refined foods with ingredients.

Drink lots of water:

This is the thumb rule for anyone who wants to shed weight or build. Make water your best friend.

Jogging:

The benefits of regular exercise are by now well known and well documented, and running for 30-40 minutes three times a week can be a fantastic way to build stamina and muscle.

Engage in a sport:

Sports boost your self-confidence. The regular exercise that comes with playing sports can boost your self-esteem and it also helps in building your self-image and personality as well.

Weight training:

Strength training is a basic way to build your muscle. It is as crucial and important as the above mentioned points.

Those are some amazing points to remember to have a fantabulous body like Abhishek.