Abhishek Kapur keen on taking up youth shows

Actor Abhishek Kapur, who is quite keen on doing youth-oriented shows, is currently enjoying his stint on Star Utsav’s Nisha Ji Ke Nuskhe (Lotus Talkies) and he will soon be seen on Zing’s upcoming episodic story, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya (Essel Vision).

In a candid conversation with Tellychakkar.com, Abhishek talked about his experience being a part of Nisha Ji Ke Nuskhe. He said, “It’s a different concept and a message-oriented show in which I play the role of Nisha’s husband. It’s a sweet and cute concept and the audience is liking it so far. It’s been nice and a different experience for me. The team is good to work with and I am enjoying. ”

We hear that in the upcoming sequence of Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Abhishek would be seen playing an introvert. How he gathers courage to confess his love to his lady love at the end is the story.

Talking about the same, Abhishek shared with us, “It’s a cute teenage love story and a nice character to portray onscreen. It’s been a good environment and a good team to work with.”

We also asked Abhishek whether he would be keen on doing daily soaps as well as we have mostly seen him being part of episodic shows or web series. He told us, “I am looking for a daily soap but it should be youthful. I don’t want to do a typical saas bahu show. Negative or positive don’t matter to me but the character should be relatable. As an actor, I won’t say no to anything but won’t say yes to anything either. I am not too rigid. I can say yes to saas bahu saga too but it should be something that I can relate to. I am hoping that something good comes my way.”

Good luck, Abhishek.