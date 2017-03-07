Hot Downloads

Abhishek Malik hunting for house

By TellychakkarTeam
07 Mar 2017 11:52 AM

Actor Abhishek Malik, who hails from Delhi, is hunting for an apartment here.

His search for a house takes place when he gets a break from the shooting schedule of the TV show "Ek Vivaah Aisa Bhi".

"Yes, it's true that I am on a house hunting spree and I have been thinking about it for the longest time. With everything going perfectly well in my life, I just thought it's high time I invest in buying my own place," Abhishek said in a statement.

He has previously appeared in shows like "Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat", "Punar Vivah", "Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya" and "Bhagyalakshmi".

"Ek Vivaah Aisa Bhi", which airs on &TV, also features Sonali Nikam.

(Source: IANS)

 

