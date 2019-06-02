Abhishek Malik to play 'Rohan' on TV again; says the name is lucky for him

MUMBAI: It is well said that, 'What's in a name?'



However, in Abhishek Malik's case, the same name has proved lucky for him!



Talented actor Abhishek, who has been a part of the TV industry for some time now, is once again set to play a character named Rohan in upcoming show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum on Star Plus.



Several actors have gained fame by playing characters with the same name in various projects. The first name that comes to mind is that of Shah Rukh Khan, who is known for his character of Rahul in his films.



And now, it looks like the name Rohan is proving lucky for Abhishek.



He shared, 'After playing Rohan in Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, I will again play Rohan in my new show. The name Rohan had proved lucky, especially the letter 'R'. All my character names have started with 'R'. God is being kind, and I am happy with the way life is shaping up.'



Keep up the good work, Abhishek!