Abhishek Nigam excited to play teenage Krishna

Child actor Abhishek Nigam is extremely excited to play the role of Krishna in the upcoming show "Paramavatar Shri Krishna".



"Life has come a full circle for me. I used to dress up as Lord Krishna in school and now I will be playing the character on such a big platform. I was extremely excited when I got the call from &TV to tell me that I was selected for the role," Abhishek said in a statement.



"'Paramavatar Shri Krishna' presents the journey of Krishna from being Gokul's Nandlal to Lord Shri Krishna. The &TV show will showcase his life through various stages and will unfold stories behind the various 'leelas'.



"I had auditioned for the part along with 100 others but I guess it was destiny that I finally bagged the role. I (and) my brother Siddharth practice our lines together. Krishna is a very positive character and there are different ways to portray that positivity. Our team hopes to showcase that in a different light," he added.

(Source: IANS)