Abhishek performs stunts on &TV's Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi

Everything was going well in the lives of Ranveer (Abhishek Malik) and Suman (Sonali Nikam) in &TV's popular daily Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi (The House of Originals).

Acting as a spoil sport, Sonali (Shritama Mukherjee) who is Ranveer's ex-girlfriend, entered during Ranveer and Suman's sangeet ceremony to create a havoc.

Her entry is definitely going to create a rift between the two.

Our source informs us, "After learning about Sonali and Ranveer's past, Suman will start ignoring Ranveer, leaving him disheartened. Upset with Suman's ignorance towards him, he will attempt suicide by jumping off from the terrace."

Talking about filming the scene on set, our source further revealed us that Abhishek Malik who is essaying the role of Ranveer, preferred to shoot the scene on his own without a harness. It was quite risky as he had to stand at the edge of the terrace. At the end, everything went well and the scene came out perfectly.

When we called up Abhishek, to know more about it, he confirmed the news with us and said, "I have given my heart and soul to this show so whatever comes my way, I won't back out. I have vertigo but luckily it went well. I never thought of giving it a second thought; I just did it."

