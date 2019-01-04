News

Abhishek Rawat and Parikshit Sahni roped in for Sunny Side Up’s next on Star Bharat

Dharini Sanghavi's picture
By Dharini Sanghavi
04 Jan 2019 01:11 PM

MUMBAI: Few minutes ago TellyChakkar reported about Thapki Pyar Ki fame Jigyasa Singh has been locked opposite Zain Imam for Star Bharat’s next (Read hereJigyasa Singh to be paired opposite Zain Imam in Sunny Side Up’s next for Star Bharat).

The show is produced by Dipti Kalwani’s Sunny Side Up and it is tentatively titled as Anandam.

We have now heard that, the family drama will feature Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo fame Abhishek Rawat who last seen in Tenali Rama as parallel lead.

The show will also star veteran and talented actor Parikshit Sahni who is still recalled for his role in Bollywood’s blockbuster film 3 Idiots.

Abhishek remained unavailable while we could not get through Parikshit for a comment.

Stay tuned for more details!

past seven days