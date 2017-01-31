Abhishek Rawat joins Mohit and Arhaan in Life OK's next

The ground will be set soon for a total entertainer, an action packed revenge thriller in Rajan Shahi' s next for Life OK.

Yes, we are talking about the Mohit Malik and Arhaan Behll starrer for the channel, which will be creatively helmed (show runner) by Pearl Grey.

Well, we at Tellychakkar.com have already reported about this show being the tale of four childhood friends.

We now hear of yet another dashing personality making his way into the show...

And he will be the actor who shot up to success with Agle Janam Move Bitiya Hi Kijo, Abhishek Rawat.

Yes, you heard it right!!!

Abhishek last seen in Baawre will play the third lead guy in the show.

We buzzed the actor as well as Producer Rajan Shahi and channel spokesperson, but did not get through to them.

Are you excited to know about Rawat' s inclusion? Drop in your comments here.