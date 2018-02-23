Abhishek Sharma of Nimki Mukhiya is dating one of the Dandekar sisters

Mumbai: TV actor Abhishek Sharma rose to fame with his stint as Babbu Singh in Nimki Mukhiya, which airs on Star Bharat. The hot lad received acclaims for his acting skills. However, the fresh face of TV industry has kept his personal life private.

Nonetheless, to hide things from TellyChakkar is not easy. TellyChakkar has learnt about Abhishek’s personal life. The young guy is dating a Page 3 personality and singer. The pretty girl is one of the popular Dandekar sisters. Apeksha Dandekar, the youngest sibling of VJ Anusha Dandekar and Shibani Dandekar, who has stayed away from the paparazzi, is dating Abhishek. Just like her sisters, Apeksha has also entertained the masses with her endearing voice in songs from films like Bheja Fry 2, F.A.L.T.U., Singh is Bling and such.

According to a little birdie, Abhishek and Apeksha are going strong. They have been in a strong relationship even before Abhishek entered the TV industry. “He has also introduced his longtime girlfriend on the sets of Nimki Mukhiya,” a close source revealed. Apparently, Anusha is very fond of his sister’s choice and is cordial with Abhishek.

Abhishek and Apeksha look really cute together and their love could be easily seen from the pictures.

On the other hand, Sharma is in his best phase of career. He is part of a number one show from a channel and was recently seen in the film Jaane Kyu De Yaaron (2018).

Abhishek refused to comment on his personal life.

