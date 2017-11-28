Abhishek threatens to kill Ishaan in Zee Bangla's Jamai Raja!

Zee Bangla's daily Jamai Raja never fails to entertain its viewers with interesting twists and turns! So, like the previous ones, the coming episodes are going to be super dramatic.

Avid viewers of the show would know that Ishaan (Arjun Chakraborty) had to disguise himself in a different look to get back the property papers from Abhishek (Uday Pratap Singh).

Now, we hear, something more interesting will happen in the coming days. Read on-

Our reliable source shared, “In the disguise of an income tax officer, Ishaan will almost force Abhishek to sign in the property transfer papers. Not just the papers, Bibi (Chaiti Ghoshal)’s jewelries will also be saved.”

“After losing everything, Abhishek will call Bibi and threaten to kill Ishaan. Naturally, his threat will scare Nilasha (Shreema Bhattacherjee) and others in the house,” added the source.

OMG! What will happen now? Well, to know more keep your eyes on the tale or better read TellyChakkar.