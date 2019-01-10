News

Abhishek Verma aka Adi is BACK in Star Plus' Yeh Hai Mohabbatein!

ShachiTapiawala's picture
By ShachiTapiawala
10 Jan 2019 10:09 AM

MUMBAI: The current plot of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein revolves around Ishita’s kidnapping and how Raman and the family is worried about her whereabouts. Subsequent to this, Param reaches out to the goons and questions them if they are double crossing him.

Now while you wonder how Sudha will be able to get back Param to the hospital there is a parallel track in the formation. The upcoming episodes will see the entry of Abhishek Verma once again in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

A source informs, “Abhishek Verma will be seen entering the show as Yug and not Adi. He will be seen as a salesman selling sim cards. To know what’s the story behind this, people will have to patiently wait for the show to proceed. “

