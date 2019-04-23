Abhishek Verma, Kishwer Merchant, and Alok Narula get into heated argument during Box Cricket League

MUMBAI: The next season of Box Cricket League will air soon on MTV. The shooting of the series is complete. A number of television celebrities gather under one roof and play cricket. They are divided into different teams.

Every year, during these matches, the players get into heated arguments. Alok Narula recently shared a video where you can see Abhishek Verma, Kishwer Merchant, Barkha, Aly, and him getting into a fight.

In the video, it seems like when Abhishek took a wicket and this didn’t go down well with the other team, which led to a slight argument.

We can also see Suyyash Rai getting hurt in the match.

It seems like this season of Box Cricket League is filled with a lot of fun, entertainment, and spice.

Check the post here.