News

Abhishek Verma, Kishwer Merchant, and Alok Narula get into heated argument during Box Cricket League

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Apr 2019 06:36 PM

MUMBAI: The next season of Box Cricket League will air soon on MTV. The shooting of the series is complete. A number of television celebrities gather under one roof and play cricket. They are divided into different teams.

Every year, during these matches, the players get into heated arguments. Alok Narula recently shared a video where you can see Abhishek Verma, Kishwer Merchant, Barkha, Aly, and him getting into a fight.

In the video, it seems like when Abhishek took a wicket and this didn’t go down well with the other team, which led to a slight argument.

We can also see Suyyash Rai getting hurt in the match.

It seems like this season of Box Cricket League is filled with a lot of fun, entertainment, and spice.

Check the post here.

Tags > Abhishek Verma, Kishwer Merchant, Alok Narula, MTV, Box Cricket League, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Debina Bonnerjee's star-studded birthday bash

Debina Bonnerjee's star-studded birthday bash
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shekhar Suman
Shekhar Suman
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Payal Rajput
Payal Rajput
Manish Tulsiyani
Manish Tulsiyani
Anupriya Kapoor
Anupriya Kapoor
Amir Basir
Amir Basir
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Dhruv Bhandari
Dhruv Bhandari
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth
Gunjan Utreja
Yashashri Masurkar

past seven days