Abhishek Verma’s ‘dreams come true’ moment with SRK and Deepika Padukone

27 Mar 2019 07:29 PM

MUMBAI: Abhishek Verma rose to fame with his performance as Aditya in the serial Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and has a good fan following. The actor was not seen in the serial for quite some time and then made a reentry in the show a few weeks ago.

It every actor’s dream to work with the A-listers of Bollywood actors, and it seems like Abhishek’s dream has come true. The actor recently shot for an ad along with Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, and Virat Kohli, and this is a huge achievement in his life.

The young lad shared the post of his ad and captioned it saying, ‘Sharing screen with legends of the craft was something @iamsrk @deepikapadukone @virat.kohli @ananditapagnis Directed by - @jdsarkar. Thank you @nativefilms_india.’

We are sure all Abhishek’s fans are rejoicing as their favourite actor shared screen space with these legends.

Check the post here.

