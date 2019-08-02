Abigail Pande and Aashka Goradia go topless for THIS

MUMBAI: Aashka Goradia and Abigail Pande are two popular names in the world of television. The duo has carved a niche for themselves by their hard work. The two ladies are now grabbing eyeballs for going topless for yoga.



Abigail, who made her debut with Kya Dil Mein Hai, is known for being a fitness enthusiast and yoga addict. She had let go of all her inhibitions in her latest Instagram post and gave all the credits to yoga practitioner on Instagram, the nude yoga girl. The actress went topless, practicing one of the asana. She also wrote a long post, thanking the internet yoga sensation for making her feel liberated in life and changing her perspective towards life and society.



The actress wrote, “My many words may not be able to express how much I appreciate what @nude_yogagirl is doing. Many of You may not resonate with her insta handle but don’t we all know how attractive headlines and titles walk you towards what a person is trying to express, do we not know that judging a book by its cover is not the ultimate climax, so yeah! Nude and yoga might not have anything in common but it’s expression together may mean world to people who experience it, I was shy and scared and fearful of taking a shot that might make me feel liberated.”



Abigail also thanked her BFF and actress Aashka in her post for encouraging her by letting go of her fear and being a bodyguard to her during this photoshooot. “Only because I kept thinking what others would think, my friend and also my photographer plus bodyguard in the moment @aashkagoradia said “Abby, let go off the fear of what others think, it won’t make you feel empowered.” Just in that moment I let go off, in my mind I knew there is no watching me but me, and just in that moment I had to let go, for me. Here’s my story what’s yours? #nuedisnormal” she wrote.



Previously, Aashka, who became popular after portraying the role of Kumud in Kkusum on Sony TV, too went topless, practicing a yoga aasana.



Take a look below.