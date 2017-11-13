Actress Abigail Pandey took to her social media yesterday to write a heartfelt message to all the Bigg Boss fans spreading negativity on social media.

The actress who is supporting friends Vikas Gupta and Hina Khan posted, "So being an ardent follower of this show for all it’s previous seasons, I have a small request to everyone. As you all know @lostboyjourney is my favourite contestant and I would LOVE for him to win.

But it’s really disheartening to see people bashing these contestants on social media.

@realhinakhan or anyone else for that matter, may not be one of your favourite contestants, but guys she’s worked a lot to reach where she has. And so have the others. So support who you want, vote for who you want, but avoid spreading hatred and negativity. It’s just a show at the end of the day. It’s not worth insulting people.. #justsaying #nobashing #positivityalways"

We love the positivity coming from Abigail!