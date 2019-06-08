News

Abir goes on his knees to propose Mishti in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyar Ke

08 Jun 2019 11:41 AM

MUMBAI: Star Plus’ Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyar Ke (Directors’ Kut) has been gaining a lot of popularity among the viewers.

The audience is in awe of the bond shared by Abir and Mishti played by actors Shaheer Shaikh and Rhea Sharma.

The upcoming episodes will be quite an interesting watch as finally, Abir will gather the courage to propose Mishti.

In the previous episode, Abir and Mishti had gone for a business trip wherein they spend quality time. They got separated for a while and were restless to find each other. After meeting each other their joy will know no bounds.

In the forthcoming episodes, Abir will finally propose Mishti. He will go on his knees and will propose Mishti with a rose. Mishti will be shocked to learn about Abir’s feelings.

How would Mishti react to his proposal? What are your views on the upcoming track?  Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

