Home > TV News > TV News
Accident drama to spice up things in Star Plus’ Naamkarann

By TellychakkarTeam
20 Feb 2017 07:31 PM

Before the leap, things are going to really spice up in Naamkarann (Star Plus and Guroudev Bhalla).

Avni (Arsheen Namdar) who is trying her best to protect her baby brother will get caught in a major problem.

While trying to save him from Daya’s (Reema Laggoo) clutch, she will get on a truck with the toddler. Wanting to get milk to feed the baby she will get done when the vehicle would stop at traffic.

Shares a source, “Sadly, the young girl will not manage to get on the truck in time and she would be left helplessly watching her brother being taken away.”

This is not the end, when Avni will inform Ashish (Viraf Patel) about Aman going missing, he will get on his own trail. And in sometime he will find out that the truck has met with a massive accident.

OMG! Shocked, aren’t you?

So will Avni lose her young brother? Will Asha’s last memoir also be gone?

Well, take a sigh of relief as sources inform that Avni will manage to save Aman in the nick of time.

Phew!

Let’s see what lies ahead in Avni-Aman’s fate?

We could not reach the actors for a comment.

Stay hooked to Tellychakkar.com for more exclusive news and updates.

