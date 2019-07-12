An ‘Accidental’ meeting with Feroz Khan landed Shakti Kapoor his first movie, revealed on The Kapil Sharma Show

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s popular comedy show The Kapil Sharma Show promises a night full of fun and entertainment when Bollywood's beloved ‘Bad-man’ Shakti Kapoor will be seen making an appearance on the show. The actor will be seen alongside sister-in-law and highly admired Bollywood actress Padmini Kolhapure. The actors were seen having loads of banter and reminiscing the early days of their careers. Actor Shakti Kapoor shared the story of how he landed his first major role in the movie ‘Qurbani’ after he met with an accident with Feroz Khan’s car.



Talking about the incident Shakti Kapoor told the host of the show Kapil, “I believe that you need the right amount of both talent and luck to be a successful man in the industry. You cannot be talented and unlucky and make it in the industry.” The actor then went on to address the incident by saying, “On my way to South Bombay from linking road, my car was dashed by a Mercedes. When I got out of the car I saw a 6 foot 2”, handsome man coming out of the Mercedes, it was Feroz Khan. As soon as I saw him getting out of the car I said, ‘Sir, my name is Shakti Kapoor, I’m from Film Institute of Pune and I have a diploma in acting, please give me a role in your movie.” The actor told the host that after this happened Feroz Khan just sat in the car and went away.



The actor added, “That evening, I went to a close friend’s house, K.K. Shukla, he was a writer and he was working with Feroz Khan on Qurbani. When I came in he told me, ‘Feroz Khan was looking for a man for a particular role in the movie, the man is from the Film Institute of Pune and Feroz Khan dashed his car into him. ‘I got excited listening to this and shouted out, ‘I am the man.’” After this happened, Shukla immediately called up Feroz Khan and told him about Shakti Kapoor and this is how the actor landed his first major role in the Feroz Khan directed Qurbani.



