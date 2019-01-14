Ace producer–director Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin series has managed to keep audiences hooked to their television by bringing in all sort of twists and turns in the show

:It wouldn’t be incorrect to say that the show has seen a handful of big faces from the season 1 itself, like Arjun Bijlani, Mouni Roy, Aada Khan, Anita Hassanandani, Surbhi Jyoti, Pearl V Puri, and Rajat Tokas.Naagin 3 currently airs on Colors and revolves around the love story of Surbhi Jyoti aka Bela and Pearl V Puri aka Mahir. Rakshanda Khan is the main protagonist. Even though the cast of the show is caught up with hectic shoot schedules, they still manage to share fun moment with their fans.The current track has left the audience quite inquisitive about what will happen next in Mahir and Bela’s lives, as Anita Hassnandani aka Vishakha is all set to take Bela’s life. But it seems like even amidst such drama, the actors are busy enjoying their fun moments on the sets between shots.Take a look at a few such moments from the sets of Naagin 3.