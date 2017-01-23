Achint Kaur goes bold!

Which TV show are you excited to watch?
The term boldness has different interpretations.
Some express their boldness by their words while some by their attires.
No matter how many interpretations are there; the root of the meaning remains the same: a willingness to take risks and that too with confidence.
Wondering why do we say so?
Well, the talented actress Achint Kaur, who was last seen on Jamai Raja, did a photo-shoot which truly defines the epitome of boldness and hotness.
The photographs feature her in a cloth which only hides her assets yet not looking too gaudy.
She has an aura of super confidence which her bold avatar vividly explains.
A slim sexy figure is not the only thing that gives one the license of wearing the ‘no-dress-look’. One really needs that x factor in their personality to outshine the word vulgar and look bold yet beautiful. And seems, the award winning actress have it all.
Check out her sizzling snaps.
HAD COMPLETELY FORGOTTEN... 1998 concept shoot for an international assignment. Photography @chatteraty ........makeup & hair @ashashariharan ... special thanks @niasharma90 #photography #photographer #photoshoot #conceptart #concept #conceptualphotography #blackandwhite #figurative #makeup #hair #body #form
