Achint Kaur goes bold!

By TellychakkarTeam
23 Jan 2017 07:14 PM

The term boldness has different interpretations.

Some express their boldness by their words while some by their attires.

No matter how many interpretations are there; the root of the meaning remains the same: a willingness to take risks and that too with confidence.

Wondering why do we say so?

Well, the talented actress Achint Kaur, who was last seen on Jamai Raja, did a photo-shoot which truly defines the epitome of boldness and hotness.

The photographs feature her in a cloth which only hides her assets yet not looking too gaudy.

She has an aura of super confidence which her bold avatar vividly explains.

A slim sexy figure is not the only thing that gives one the license of wearing the ‘no-dress-look’. One really needs that x factor in their personality to outshine the word vulgar and look bold yet beautiful. And seems, the award winning actress have it all.

Check out her sizzling snaps.

