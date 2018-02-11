Acting can't be taught, says Rohit Purohit

Mumbai: Actor Rohit Purohit, who plays the role of Alexander in Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Porus, says that he has been getting amazing feedback from the audience. The actor adds that this was quite expected. “I am really overwhelmed with the response people are giving to my show and particularly to my character Alexander. I kind of imagined this because I have worked really really hard to prepare for it. The viewers are really smart today to acknowledge the artist’s efforts,” he says.



The actor adds that he loves working with Siddharth and Rahul Kumar Tewary. “It’s a dream for any actor to work with Swastik (Rahul and Siddharth) because they are very passionate about what they make and give an actor the space to express himself or herself. I am extremely grateful to Mr. Siddharth Kumar Tewary for giving me such a legendary character like Alexander the Great. It's my 2nd project with them and I hope to work with Swastik again after this,” he says.



In fact, Rohit has bonded with everyone on the show as well. “Though everyone is working so hard for the show, I mostly shoot with Akash Singh Rajput (Hephaestion) and Samekhsha (Olympia). Both are good actors and great to be around on the sets,” he says.

The actor says that he has enjoyed his journey in the showbiz till now. “Every show that I have done has been a learning experience and I have enjoyed everything. I do not up take any project if it doesn’t excite me but I would say that the show which has given me recognition would be Razia Sultan,” he says.



Acting can’t be taught, says Rohit. “I have not gone through any acting classes because I think it’s a medium to express yourself. You need to have your own way to convince people. It can’t be taught and why should it be? It’s not that I don’t think about my work, I do have a set of people, who are very close to me. I discuss my work with them and they tell me my flaws and errors. Then I work on them and try and make it better every day,” he says.