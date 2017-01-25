Acting, hosting come 'naturally' to Raghav Juyal

"Dance India Dance" fame dancer Raghav Juyal, also an actor and a host, says while dancing is his passion, acting and hosting come naturally to him.



He started off as a participant in dance shows and now he juggles between acting in movies and hosting shows. What does he enjoy the most?



"I would say it is a blend of dancing, acting and hosting. People who are close to me say that I am master of all trades. Dancing is my passion, acting and hosting come naturally to me," Raghav told IANS.



He is now set to host "Rising Star", which will be a live showcase of pure talent.



"Hosting 'Rising Star' will be a different feeling for me as it would be my first live hosting experience. I am looking forward to it. Hosting is more about spontaneity and sense of humour," he said.



Talking about his film projects, the artiste, who has featured in movies like "Sonali Cable" and "ABCD 2", said: "There are a few new projects in the pipeline. At the moment, I am concentrating on acting in producer Mayur Barot's upcoming film 'Nawabzaade'. It is directed by Jayesh Pradhan. My dance workshops also keep me occupied."

(Source: IANS)