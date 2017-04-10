Action time in Sony TV’s Jaat Ki Jugni

Sony Entertainment Television’s Jaat Ki Jugni is not just entertaining but also has a fast paced storyline.

The Rashmi Sharma Productions will see some really action packed drama in the coming episodes.

Munni (Madirakshi Mundle) will be seen getting kidnapped by some goons who would try to molest her. On the other hand our very own Bittu (Vishal Vashistha) will turn hero, and try his best to save the love of his life.

Shared a source, “When Bittu will get to know of Munni being kidnapped, he will decide to rush and save her. But before he would arrive, Munni’s brothers will reach the spot.”

With her balwaan brothers infuriated to see their sister in trouble, they will showcase a very different attitude. The brothers would trash the goons and manage to rescue Munni, but she wouldn’t be pleased.

Wondering why?

Well, Munni will be shocked to see her brothers getting furious to the extent of wanting to kill someone. Having grown up among brothers who only showered love, Munni will be shaken to see this side of her brothers.

Woaaah!!! What will happen next? Will Bittu manage to impress Munni?

We could not reach the actors for a comment.

Stay hooked to Tellychakkar.com for more news and updates.