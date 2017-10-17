The handsome hunk, Akshay Dogra is surely one of the most popular television personalities currently. With an extremely fit body, high level of talent and immense dedication towards work, Akshay has become a hot favourite among the Indian audiences. The actor who portrays the character of Jagan Pawania, a tough and vigorous man in &TV’s Waaris was off-lately not seen much on the show, leaving his fans with disappointment and anticipation for his comeback.

But there seems to be good news for all his fans as a source from the sets has informed that Akshay’s character is soon going to be seen on the show after a long gap of one month.

Yes, if sources are to be believed the makers of the show are aware of Akshay’s popularity and from the time he wasn’t seen on the show, the TRP ratings were seen dipping. Also, due to his latest Instagram post which had scenes from Waaris -

The audience got to know the talent Akshay has. So in order to get back their serial on track, the makers are leaving no stone unturned for Akshay to be back with a bang. That’s not all! One hears that the upcoming track will have some twist and turns which will then lead to the comeback of Akshay.

Well, with festivity around the corner, it is certainly going to be a visual treat for Akshay’s fans who are eagerly waiting him to be back on Waaris!