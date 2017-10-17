Which show looks more promising?
The handsome hunk, Akshay Dogra is surely one of the most popular television personalities currently. With an extremely fit body, high level of talent and immense dedication towards work, Akshay has become a hot favourite among the Indian audiences. The actor who portrays the character of Jagan Pawania, a tough and vigorous man in &TV’s Waaris was off-lately not seen much on the show, leaving his fans with disappointment and anticipation for his comeback.
But there seems to be good news for all his fans as a source from the sets has informed that Akshay’s character is soon going to be seen on the show after a long gap of one month.
Yes, if sources are to be believed the makers of the show are aware of Akshay’s popularity and from the time he wasn’t seen on the show, the TRP ratings were seen dipping. Also, due to his latest Instagram post which had scenes from Waaris -
As an actor to all the budding actors who want to make it in Bombay commercially, know this- it's not an easy road! There will be times when you will see mediocrity succeeding, someone with no passion or talent getting paid more than someone skilled, the scales are very lopsided on the way work comes to you especially out here- put it on karma or whatever but that's the way it is. But you must keep striving, be passionate! Don't lose sight of who you are and what you can do best... and honestly don't wait for the accolades/awards/nominations, they are all a farce anyway! (Having said that, some people I truly believe deserved awards for their work and they did, but mostly just a farce/sham to put up on screen for entertainment). You might struggle or you might get success instantly, please remember this, be someone of substance, fuck ego, fuck pride that comes from this fickle fame... enjoy your journey, discover yourself... because only then will YOU be the difference between mediocrity and sheer brilliance shining in the midst of all the chalta hai, unoriginal content that goes on air! Dream. Strive. Never give up on excelling. Don't let anyone with lack of talent and a bundle of jealousy make you feel you are not worth it!
The audience got to know the talent Akshay has. So in order to get back their serial on track, the makers are leaving no stone unturned for Akshay to be back with a bang. That’s not all! One hears that the upcoming track will have some twist and turns which will then lead to the comeback of Akshay.
Well, with festivity around the corner, it is certainly going to be a visual treat for Akshay’s fans who are eagerly waiting him to be back on Waaris!
