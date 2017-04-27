Actor Amit Behl's father passes away

Today is a day of back to back sad news.

With the world still coming in terms of yesteryear superstar Vinod Khanna's demise, another death news comes our way.

Popular and talented actor Amit Behl’s father Anand Behl, passed away today afternoon (27 April). Soon enough, Amit wrote a post on Facebook informing his near and dear ones about his father’s demise.

Check the following post by Amit:

We are saddened by this news and give our deepest condolences to Amit and his family!

May his soul rest in peace.

Amit is currently seen in Zee TV's Woh Apna Sa and is part of CINTAA.