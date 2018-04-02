Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Actor-anchor Pooja Bhamrah bags a Balaji Telefilms’ webseries

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 Apr 2018 11:22 AM

Mumbai: Year 2018 has begun extremely well for style diva Pooja Bhamrah who is making waves in the world of acting, anchoring, fashion and other performing arts. Soon to be seen in one of the most awaited films - Fanney Khan, the pretty Pooja Bhamrah has bagged a Balaji Telefilms webseries. 

The flurry of work is a result of Pooja Bhamrah’s dedicated acting-training stints under some of the biggest histrionics Gurus – Neeraj Kabi, Mukesh Chhabra, Chris Edmund (who mentored Hollywood superstar Hugh Jackman) and Dalip Sondhi among others. 

Fondly remembered as the girl from the Set Wet gel ad with Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh, Pooja has also explored anchoring sports events like the Pro-Kabaddi and Kabaddi World Cup on Star Sports

TAlking about her stint on TV, Pooja was seen in Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara (Star Plus), Yeh Jawani Tara Riri and Swim Team (Channel V).

We wish Pooja all the best for her webseries!

