Actor Ayush Anand nostalgic on visiting his hometown after a long time

23 Feb 2018 05:43 PM

Mumbai: Before rising to fame, the king of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan had a small shop in Delhi, Vidya Balan featured in small time ads and Akshay Kumar was a cook in Bangkok. And taking inspiration from these actors are thousands of aspirants who look forward to creating wonders on television or Bollywood.

Braving all odds majority of the pack, labeled as "strugglers" in entertainment parlance, continue to dream of becoming the new age superstars. And while chasing their dreams, many of them sacrifice the comfort of their homes and love of their family and stay in Mumbai working hard each day and one of them definitely is Ayush Anand.

With his talent and hard work, the Delhi lad has made a place for himself on television in the city of dreams, Mumbai with his stint in TV shows such as Jodha Akbar (Zee TV), Balika Vadhu (Colors), Ishqbaaaz and Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji (Star Plus).

And after a brief stint on TV, Ayush recently visited his hometown after a period of one and a half years! The actor took to Instagram to express his excitement:

We are sure Ayush is on cloud nine after meeting his close friends and family after a long time!

