Actor Chandan K Anand, who plays the role of evil Kroor Singh in the popular saga Prem Ya Paheli Chandrakanta, thanked Nikhil Sinha (The man behind the show) from the core of his heart.

Chandan stated, “Nikhilji gives a detailed explanation of how his character will look, which is why it becomes easier for an actor to play his part. He explains the minute details like how the moustache, beard, complexion, hair, clothing and even what colour of the eyes will be. He also tells you the mannerisms and detailed characterisation of each and every character. So, it becomes easy for any actor to create a beautiful character which nobody can match. I would say our Kroor Singh is different and it’s amazing."

"People praise me for how I have done it. But I would say, I am just trying to match up to Nikhils sir’s vision and creation," he adds.

Talking about his relationship with his producer, Chandan says, “I would say for any actor he is someone who is just a call away. He listens to his actors and provides all the comforts and environment so that he/she can perform and deliver the best. He is a director first and then a producer.”

“I know him for almost a decade. He has always made me a part of every new show he makes and I love to work under his vision as he is a passionate storyteller. He loves his work and I love to work with producers who bring a change in the medium of storytelling. Whatever I have played so far, be it Zargham in Haatim, Jwala or Kroor Singh in Chandrakanta, they all have added to my work profile and I am thankful to Nikhil Sinha,” he signs off.

Keep up the good work, Chandan!

