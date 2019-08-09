THIS actor to feature in Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma starrer Jamai Raja 2.0

MUMBAI: Zee5 is bringing back the sequel of Zee TV’s popular show Jamai Raja. The makers have retained actors Ravi Dubey, Nia Sharma and Achint Kaur from the first edition. Some fresh characters have also been locked for the web series.



Now, according to India Forums, another actor is preparing to join the stellar cast of the show.



Actor Aakash Talwar who was last seen in Star Plus’ supernatural drama Divya Drishti, has been roped for Jamai Raja 2.0. He’ll be seen portraying a role named Paritosh, who is in love with Nia’s character. However, Nia will be confused about her feelings for him. His character would obviously create complications in the love-story of the lead pair.