News

THIS actor to feature in Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma starrer Jamai Raja 2.0

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Aug 2019 07:39 PM

MUMBAI: Zee5 is bringing back the sequel of Zee TV’s popular show Jamai Raja. The makers have retained actors Ravi Dubey, Nia Sharma and Achint Kaur from the first edition. Some fresh characters have also been locked for the web series.

Now, according to India Forums, another actor is preparing to join the stellar cast of the show.

Actor Aakash Talwar who was last seen in Star Plus’ supernatural drama Divya Drishti, has been roped for Jamai Raja 2.0. He’ll be seen portraying a role named Paritosh, who is in love with Nia’s character. However, Nia will be confused about her feelings for him. His character would obviously create complications in the love-story of the lead pair.

Tags > ZEE5, Zee TV, Jamai Raja, Ravi Dubey, Nia Sharma, Achint Kaur, Divya Drishti, Jamai Raja 2.0, Aakash Talwar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Pooja Misrra
Pooja Misrra
Shashank Vyas
Shashank Vyas
Jim Carrey
Jim Carrey
Kushal Tandon
Kushal Tandon
Rajev Paul
Rajev Paul
Shalini Sharma
Shalini Sharma

past seven days