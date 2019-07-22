News

Actor Gaurav S Bajaj to embrace fatherhood

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar would like to share a piece of good news with readers.

Actor Gaurav S Bajaj, who rose to fame with his stellar performances in Piya Rangrezz and Sidhivinayak, announced his wife Sakshi Bajaj’s pregnancy in an uber-cute way on social media.

Gaurav and Sakshi had an arranged marriage on 10th December 2013. After 5 years of being married, the duo is all set to embrace parenthood.

Gaurav posted a few pictures on social media and captioned them, 'GUESS WHO ? ? #littlebajaj #comingsoon #blessed
THANKYOU @sakshi_bajaj29'.

See the post.

TellyChakkar would like to wish the adorable couple heartiest congratulations.

Gaurav is also well known for his role of Daksh Patwardhan in Sapnon Se Bhare Naina, which aired on Star Plus. He was seen in Uttaran as Aman Verma.

