THIS actor helped Sameera Reddy overcome stammering issues

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Aug 2019 09:18 PM

MUMBAI: Sameera Reddy, who is known for Hindi films like Race, Darna Mana Hai and Maine Dil Tujhko Diya, had stammering issues. In an interview, she opened up about her struggles of stammering and how Hrithik Roshan helped her overcome it.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Sameera revealed how she couldn’t interact with others or go for auditions due to her stammering problem. However, it was Hrithik who came to her rescue. She said, “Due to my stammering problem, I would hesitate to speak in front of others, and (would hesitate) going for auditions thinking that people would judge me. Hrithik, being the sweet and caring person, noticed this and gave me a book that changed my life. It helped me overcome my fear. Gradually, I started noticing changes in my speech.”

