As an actor I'm always hungry for powerful and challenging roles: Gaurav Mukesh

We got in touch with actor Gaurav Mukesh, who is known for popular television shows like Suhani Si Ek Ladki, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and Chor Foolish. He says he is keen on playing negative characters or a romantic hero on screen.

MUMBAI : There are thousands of actors who play supporting roles to the protagonists, give the film a new lease of credibility, and areas, if not more, talented than the main leads. However, they do not receive as much fame and stardom as they deserve. In our Casting Call segment, we present a list of some of the most significant Indian television, web, and Bollywood actors who we hope eventually get their due in the future.

'As an actor I'm always hungry for powerful and challenging roles. I'm keen on playing negative roles, as they provide you with lots of amazing shades. I also wish to play a romantic hero on screen,' he said in a statement.

Talking about the casting challenges in the entertainment industry, he reveals, 'In the starting of my career as an actor, yes, I met some casting people who offered me easy paths. You need to know how to handle these conditions if they come your way. It is like a bouncer; you should know how to play it.'

Talking about the struggles of being an actor, he adds, 'Life is a struggle. It is not only about actors. But mostly, the word 'struggle' is used for an actor. In addition, I believe that if you want to achieve big, you have to sacrifice big. So I say that it is not struggle; it is the lesson that life is teaching you. Being brave and coming out stronger is the better option.'

Good luck, Gaurav.