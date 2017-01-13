Hot Downloads

Actor jodi Mitika-Mandar welcome baby boy

By TellychakkarTeam
13 Jan 2017 04:34 PM

The year has begun on a great note for actor couple, Mitika Sharma and Mandar Jadhav-who has welcomed their bundle of joy this month, a website has stated.

The boy, who's not been named yet, has already made their lives complete. While talking about her baby to the site, Mitika, best known for her role in Devon Ka Dev...Mahadev, said, "He is just a few days old, but I already feel like he has become our universe. Mandar and I can't imagine a minute without him. We still haven't thought of a name, but call him a prince and a rockstar. In fact, he is very lucky for us. Soon after his birth, Mandar's old TV show, 'Aladdin', in which he played the title role, has come up for a rerun."

She added further to the site that she planned to go to all the places she visited with her husband as a pair, but this time, with her little one. Aww.

Here's wishing them health, wealth and happiness!

