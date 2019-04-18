An actor needs to be focused, hardworking, and true to his craft: Amit Kapoor

MUMBAI: There are thousands of actors who play supporting roles to the protagonists, give the film a new lease of credibility, and are as, if not more, talented than the main leads. However, they do not receive as much fame and stardom as they deserve. Here, we present a list of some of the most significant Indian television, web, and Bollywood actors who we hope eventually get their due in the future.



Talented actor Amit Kapoor has featured in various television shows.



We asked him about his entry into the entertainment industry, to which he answered, 'I am in the industry due to late director Laikh Tandon. He was the major driving force for me to come to Mumbai from my hometown Musoorie. He told me to take training to sharpen my craft, and I am glad I took up his advice.'



Not many people know that Amit played the lead in superhit Bhojpuri movie titled Bailey Piyaa Gulri Ke Phool. The movie proved a boon to the dying Bhojpuri film industry. However, the movie was not promoted well due to the producer's sudden death. Amit then did a movie titled Saiyaan Bedardi. Amit added, 'Subsequently, I started doing small movies as I always believed that work is worship and no movie or role is small or big. But when I realized that I’ve spent a lot of time on such movies, it was too late. Hence, I decided to take a break from the acting scene and started to give training for acting. I was doing quite a good job as an acting tutor, and many of my students have bagged decent projects.'



He is naturally disappointed that despite Bhaile Piya Gularee Ke Phool being so good that it still gets nominated in film festivals, there are no mention of actors, as before the video rights could be sold, the producer passed away. Thankfully, the audio rights were sold to T-series. Uttam Singh has turned music director for the first time for this movie.



Ask him about his comeback, and he says, “A dear friend of my mine from Guroudev Bhalla Productions named Prince called me for his show Tu Aashiqui for a character called Mr. Chopra. I was quite apprehensive to take the project as I was coming back after a long break, but then, I decided to take it up as a challenge, and since then, I am working in the industry.'



To conclude, we asked him about his tip for aspiring actors, to which Amit said, 'Often, my students and other actors complain to me about the lack of work. I always tell them to first work on themselves; work on the skills, emotions, and reactions, and only then, the world can come to you for work. These days, young actors and actress are stuck with a myth that they will get work by getting six-pack abs or getting a good figure; of course, that could land you work, but it will be temporary. For regular work and acknowledgment, an actor needs to be focused, hardworking, and true to his craft.'



We hope Amit’s advice will be useful for budding actors.