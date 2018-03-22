An actor needs to study and groom himself, feels Raj Bhattacharyya

Kolkata: Actor Raj Bhattacharyya says that he enjoys working in different serials at the same time.

Currently, Raj is part of three serials -- Colors Bangla’s Resham Jhanpi (Shibaji Panja production) and Subho Drishti (Vandana Films and Enterprises) and Zee Bangla's Rani Rashmoni (Subrata Roy Production).

Asked how challenging or interesting is it to essay three different characters in three different soaps at the same time to which Raj said to TellyChakkar, “Yes, it is challenging as it demands proper time management. I shoot in a very limited time period. The characters are different from one another. In Rani Rashmoni, I am playing Prince Dwarkanath Tagore, a historical character while the other two features me in roles that have been created. Resham Jhanpi features me as Indranath whileSubho Drishti as Rahul.”

“The tough part is to switch from one character to another in a short span of time. Of course, it is challenging, but I try. And I do enjoy portraying three different roles at the same time,” he added.

Do essaying different roles simultaneously help in improving acting skills?

“Yes, it improves. But what happens you know, when you have so many scenes to shoot, you get tired end of the day. Suppose I will have to shoot eight scenes for one serial, and then I will have to head to the set of another one wherein I am required in five scenes. So, what happens, you start losing energy and as a result the accuracy of your work reduces. I try to maintain my energy level to do justice to my characters. I actually enjoy working this way. In fact, I get bored during my off days,” said Raj.

Speaking about career growth, he said, “When you work with different production houses for different serials, you get to act with different actors, people get to know you and it gives you an economic boost as well. So, of course, it improves your career.”

The actor, who also acted in a web series titled Hello, further added that though he gets bored on off days but feels such days can be utilized for grooming.

He viewed, “Off days are important because constant shooting might tire you. Also, grooming and remaining updated is very important for an actor. Besides this, an actor also needs to study, think, watch cinema and acquire knowledge about the new acting patterns.”