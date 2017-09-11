The Bollywood actor Nikhil Dwivedi is set to make his debut as producer on small screen.

Nikhil, who has featured in many Bollywood films namely Raavan, Shor in the City, Hate Story and others is gearing up to bring a big budget show on TV.

According to our sources, Nikhil and his team are working on their upcoming mythological project. The show will be based on Bhagavad Gita for Star Plus.

We have also learnt that the series will air only on every Sunday for an hour.

It is good to see the Bollywood fraternity are gradually turning towards television to tap on its tremendous opportunities.

We have already seen the magic of Anil Kapoor’s 24 on Colors, Nikhil Advani’s POW, Mahesh Bhatt’s Naamkarann and Ashutosh Gowarikar’s Everest on Star Plus and many other celebrated biggies making the small screen even more beautiful with some real awesome narrative specially woven for the small screen.

We tried to get in touch with Nikhil but he remained unavailable.

